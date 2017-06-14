Subject Injured After Exiting Moving Vehicle

The Green River Police Department says a subject suffered minor injuries after jumping from a moving vehicle following a verbal dispute.

According to police reports, officers of the Green River Police Department responded at about 2:59 p.m. on Tuesday to the area of West Teton Boulevard and Shoshone Avenue for the report of someone who was injured after exiting a moving vehicle.

It was reported that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Shoshone Avenue and stopped at the intersection with West Teton Boulevard. The vehicle turned south onto West Teton Boulevard when a passenger exited the moving vehicle following a verbal dispute with the driver.

The person who jumped from the vehicle was checked on scene by Castle Rock Ambulance Service. The subject was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and was later released.

No further information on this incident was immediately available.