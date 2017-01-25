Sublette County Dispatch Set To Go Live With New Fire Software

Beginning Thursday, Sublette County Dispatch will be implementing a new fire dispatching software. The new software will be used in coordination with Sublette County Unified Fire.

The Emergency Fire Dispatch protocol software will assist Communications Officers in taking emergency fire calls and sending the appropriate resources. Additionally the caller will be given life-saving instructions until responders arrive.

In August 2015 Sublette County Dispatch went live with Emergency Medical Dispatch protocol software. Since its installation, EMD has better equipped Communication Officers to receive medical calls, gather critical information for responders and provide life-saving instructions to callers for most emergency situations until help arrives.

These two protocols will now work together to provide the citizens of Sublette County the quickest appropriate response possible to emergency situations. Both protocols will enable Communications Officers to provide appropriate life-saving pre-arrival instructions to callers with Medical or Fire emergencies. With the two protocols Sublette County Dispatch will have to adjust their call taking procedures to get the quickest appropriate response for emergency calls.

When citizens call in to the Sublette County Dispatch either on 911 lines or regular administrative land lines they will be greeted differently. The caller will hear a series of questions. The caller will be prompted to respond to each of the following questions:

“911/Dispatch do you need Police, Fire or EMS?”

“What’s the address of the Emergency?”

“What’s the phone number you’re calling from?”

“What is your name?”

“Tell me exactly what happened”

After the initial set of questions has been completed the Communications Officer will prompt another set of questions regarding the emergency. As the Communications Officer prompts the caller they will also notify first responders of the situation without delaying the response to the emergency. This additional information gathered from the caller is critical for the responders. The Communications Officer will then provide the caller with life-saving instructions and remain on the line with the caller until help arrives if possible.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind citizens of these helpful emergency tips to remember when calling Dispatch:

Call 911 only when experiencing an emergency where Police, Fire or EMS help is required.

Stay calm and speak as clear as possible to the Communications Officer.

Know the phone number you’re calling from and the address of the emergency (If you don’t know, provide as much information about the location as possible.)

Wait to disconnect the call until the Communication’s Officer says it’s ok to do so.

If you accidentally call 911 stay on the line and notify the Communications Officer it was a mistake.