Sublette County Dispatcher Recognized For Outstanding Service

Dispatcher Sarah Turner who has been with the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office since 2008 was recognized yesterday by Sheriff KC Lehr and Dispatch Supervisor Cheryl Koessel for her service and dedication to the job and the citizens of Sublette County.

In August of 2015 the Dispatch Center at the Sheriff’s Office introduced new medical software, Priority Dispatch Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD). The software was added to aid first responders and provide pre-arrival instructions for callers. Turner immediately took this new software head on and embraced its application and has shown great dedication to its use and the service to the citizens of Sublette County. She had the top averaging scores of use and compliance with the software through all of 2016.

Sarah was also nominated for Dispatcher of the year to the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch. She was considered along with hundreds of nominations nationwide. She was not selected but was recognized for her work and nomination at the Navigator Dispatch conference earlier this year.

The Sheriff’s office would like to thank Dispatcher Turner for her continued professionalism and dedication to the profession and the citizens of Sublette County.