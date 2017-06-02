Sublette County To Host Eclipse Fest In August

Sublette County is gearing up for the total solar eclipse in August by hosting several eclipse themed events.

A total solar eclipse will occur in Wyoming on August 21, 2017.

The town of Pinedale is barely outside of the path of totality with approximately 99.9% of the sun obscured by the moon when the eclipse reaches its maximum. In Pinedale, the eclipse will begin at 10:17 a.m. on August 21st. The eclipse will reach its maximum of 99.9% at 11:37 a.m., and the eclipse will end at 1:02 p.m. The entire event in Sublette County will last two hours and 45 minutes. (See below for eclipse time information for other areas).

In celebration of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, several eclipse centered events will take place in Sublette County the week of the eclipse.

Below is a list of events:

Pinedale Eclipse Fest Events:

Museum of the Mountain Man Total Solar Eclipse exhibit on display all summer.

Sublette County Library kids programs.

FRIDAY AUGUST 18TH:

1 – 5 p.m. Solar Eclipse Presenter, Lowell Observatory at the Museum of the Mountain Man

SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH :

11AM – 5 p.m. Solar Science Stations at the Museum of the Mountain Man Click here for the complete list of activities

Sublette BOCES– Inflatable Star Lab. Times TBA

Starting at 5:30 p.m. – PFAC Summer Music Series at American Legion Park featuring The Deer with Lonesome Heroes and Whipporwill

“Roping the Moon Eclipse & Rock Fest” at the Sublette County Fairgrounds in Big Piney, WY

FRIDAY AUGUST 18-MONDAY AUGUST 21ST

August 18-20th: Sublette County Rock Hounds Gem and Mineral Show. Click here to view more details

August 19-20: Food vendors (including The Bench Grill and Pioneer Smokehouse) and beer available.

August 19-20: ‘Kid Fun Zone’ outdoor games 11 a.m.-7 p.m..

August 20th music by ‘Skippy and the T-bones’ starting at 3:30 p.m.

The Bench Grill will be serving a pancake breakfast Monday morning 7-11 a.m.

If you have an eclipse event in Sublette County to list on the Sublette County Chamber of Commerce website, email Debbee at membership@sublettechamber.com.

ECLIPSE TIMES:

Rock Springs:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Ends:Aug 21, 2017 at 1:04 p.m.

Duration: 2 hours, 47 minutes

Obscuration: 96.0%

Green River:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:04 p.m.

Duration: 2 hours, 47 minutes

Obscuration: 95.6%

Pinedale:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:37 a.m.

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 1:02 p.m.

Duration: 2 hours, 45 minutes

Obscuration: 99.9%

Pig Piney:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:37 a.m.

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 1:02 p.m.

Duration: 2 hours, 45 minutes

Obscuration: 98.8%

Granger:

Begins: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 10:16 am

Maximum: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 11:37 am

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 1:03 pm

Duration: 2 hours, 46 minutes

Obscuration: 95.6%

Wamsutter:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:19 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:40 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:07 p.m.

Duration: 2 hours, 48 minutes

Obscuration: 97.1%