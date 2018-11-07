Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Tip Top Search and Rescue Successful in Search For Missing Hunter

According to a press release sent to Wyo4News by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing hunter was successful. Below is the release from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.
On the morning of, November 5th, Sublette County Dispatch received a welfare check request for a male subject whom had been out scouting a hunt area and did not report to work that morning. The subject was identified as 58- year-old, Leslie Blake Ober of Pinedale. Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Bondurant area where Mr. Ober was reported to be scouting. Initial searches for Mr. Ober, his vehicle, or any sign of him were unsuccessful.
On the morning of November 6th, Tip Top Search and Rescue members and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office resumed search operations. At approximately 1 p.m., Mr. Ober was reported safe, he had walked out to a nearby ranch in Bondurant. Mr. Ober’s vehicle had become stuck in the snow from his scouting trip and he was unable to get out. He had slept in his truck for two nights and remained there until this morning when he walked out. Mr. Ober refused any medical help and was transported to his residence.
