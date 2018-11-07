Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Tip Top Search and Rescue Successful in Search For Missing Hunter

On the morning of November 6th, Tip Top Search and Rescue members and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office resumed search operations. At approximately 1 p.m., Mr. Ober was reported safe, he had walked out to a nearby ranch in Bondurant. Mr. Ober’s vehicle had become stuck in the snow from his scouting trip and he was unable to get out. He had slept in his truck for two nights and remained there until this morning when he walked out. Mr. Ober refused any medical help and was transported to his residence.