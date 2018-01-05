Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Cautions Public On “Blessing Loom” Pyramid Scheme

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a new pyramid scheme spreading through social media.

The “Blessing Loom” is a pyramid scheme in which a person, often times someone you know through social media, will ask you to “gift” or “donate” $100 towards the loom via Facebook messenger or PayPal.

The person will go into great detail about their payout and others who have got larger payouts on the scheme. Once you encourage enough people to buy into the loom, you will become the “Center.” The claim is that once you reach the center, you will receive $800 back for your original $100 buy in.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office wants to advise citizens to not participate in these types of schemes as they are

illegal. If its sounds too good to be true it likely is. Another red flag is getting into a scheme or program that promises money back for putting fourth little effort without selling a product and only exchanging money.