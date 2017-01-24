Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Hires New Detention Deputy

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office welcomed their newest member to the Detention Center yesterday.

Deputy Joshua Beck began training at the Detention Center yesterday and will attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy later in the year.

Originally from Texas, Beck served in the United States Marine Corps from 2006 to 2010. He brought his family from Texas to enjoy the Mountains and the change in weather.

Deputy Beck is excited to settle in Sublette County and start a career in Law Enforcement wanting to “Serve the community and provide an example to his children”.