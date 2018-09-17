Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Theft From Jonah field

On the night of August 28th or the early morning of August 29th, 2018, 16 iron valves and numerous pipes and fittings were reported to be taken from a yard in the Jonah field. A Big Tex dump bed trailer was taken from the rig site as well. The trailer has since been recovered but not the valves. The stolen equipment is valued at approximately $126,000. The attached photos are examples of what the valves look like.

