Sublette County Sheriff’s Office responds to Unoccupied Vehicle in New Fork River near Pinedale

(Pinedale, Wyo –June 18th, 2018) On Sunday, June 17th, 2018, at approximately 7:30 pm Sublette County Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had driven off the road and went into the New Fork River on County Road 123 just south of Pinedale. Sublette County Deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sublette County EMS and Sublette County Unified Fire responded to the scene. Upon arrival, Deputies found a white Ford pickup in the river. The driver’s door was left open, and no occupants were found in the vehicle.

Shortly after finding the vehicle a Sublette County Deputy observed a man walking towards the scene from the bridge and made contact with the individual identified as Wayne Nixon of Pinedale. TipTop Search and Rescue's swift water team was called to assist in downstream safety while the vehicle was towed from the high fast moving water. During the investigation of the crash, Mr. Nixon was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was later arrested on suspicion of Driving While Under the Influence, no Driver's license, and failure to maintain a single lane of travel.

Mr. Nixon was booked into the Sublette County Detention Center. No bail has been set at the time of this release.