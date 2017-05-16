Sublette County Student Suspended For Bringing Pellet Gun On Bus

The following is a joint release from Sublette County School District 1 and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office:

On Friday, May 12th, Sublette County School District 1 received a report that a student had possibly brought a weapon on to one of the school buses Thursday afternoon. A joint investigation between school officials and the Sheriff’s Office ensued. Through video and witness accounts it was confirmed that a student was in possession of a firearm while on school property and while returning home on one of the school buses the afternoon of Thursday, May 11th. The student was immediately suspended and did not attend school Friday morning. The investigation of the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office later identified the firearm as a CO2 powered pellet gun that mimicked a large caliber handgun. The student had brought the gun to school the afternoon of May 11th after being dropped off by a parent. The parent was unaware that the student had the gun at that time. Several students witnessed or were made aware that the student was concealing a handgun in a holster under their shirt. An interview with the student revealed that there was no intent to harm anyone at school and that it was a poor choice at trying to get attention.

In light of the events around the country, this is a reminder that any weapon brought on to school property, which includes school buses, is against school policy, it is considered a crime under state law, and it is also a crime under federal law. Sublette County School District 1 and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office are taking a firm stance on this issue. Regardless of the circumstances, this student and any other student caught in violation face expulsion and criminal charges. We also ask that students and parents remain vigilant in reporting any suspicious behavior or potentially dangerous situations so that we can ensure the safety of all our children and staff at the schools.

Due to the confidentiality of student information under federal law, and the District’s policies, the District said it was unable to release the name of the alleged perpetrator or comment further on the incident.