Sublette County Unified Fire Hosts Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast

Sublette County Unified Fire is hosting the Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast tomorrow.

From 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, September 9th, firemen will be at American Legion Park in Pinedale serving up pancakes. The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to the pancake breakfast, the event will include activities for the whole family. Activities include firetruck rides, a firehouse competition for the kids, firefighter dress-up booth, and more. An interactive fire trailer will also be on site to educate children about fire prevention and safety.