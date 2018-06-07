Successful Partnership Fostered Between Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs and Rock Springs Police Department

ROCK SPRINGS- Members of the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs were treated to breakfast and a tour of the Rock Springs Police Department Headquarters to conclude a successful program partnership with the Rock Springs Police Department. Once a month for the past year, Kiwanis Club members have been learning about different aspects of the police department. They learned about interrogation techniques, school resources officers, the evidence room, and various other functions and positions in the police department. The goal of this partnership was to establish a stronger relationship between the Rock Springs Police Department and the community.

This isn’t the first time the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs has teamed up with law enforcement. Every holiday season Kiwanis teams up with local law enforcement to help with the Shop with a Cop program. This is a program designed to help children in the Rock Springs community gain a positive image of law enforcement. They build a trusting relationship with law enforcement while shopping for holiday gifts. The gifts are purchased with money fundraised by the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs. The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs organizes this event every year and is supported by dozens of community businesses.

Are you interested in being part of the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs? Kiwanis International is an organization committed to community service. Kiwanis Club meetings are open to the public. Meetings are held every Wednesday at 7:00 AM at the Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital Classrooms 1, 2, or 3.