Summer Food Service Program Seeking Sponsors

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking sponsors for a federally funded program that provides nutritious meals and snacks to children in low-income areas during the summer months to combat hunger and poor nutrition. Last year, Wyoming summer food service program sites provided 302,998 meals and snacks to children and teenagers through age 18.

Typical sponsors include public and private nonprofit schools; local, municipal, county, tribal and state government entities; private nonprofit organizations; public and private nonprofit camps; and public and private nonprofit universities or colleges.

Summer food program sites must be either in the attendance area of a school where 50 percent or more of students are eligible for free and reduced-price meals, or within the boundaries of a U.S. Census block where at least 50 percent of children are eligible for free and reduced-price meals at school. Once those criteria are met, the site is open to all area children under age 18.

Sponsors are reimbursed a set amount per each meal served.

Please contact Amanda Anderson at the Wyoming Department of Education for more information on the Summer Food Service Program at 307-777-7168 or amanda.anderson@wyo.gov.