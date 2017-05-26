Summer Reading Program Begins At Seetwater County Libraries

It’s time for Summer Reading at the Sweetwater County Libraries. Every summer, the libraries host the Summer Reading Program to encourage children to read throughout the summer while they’re not in school.

Signups for the program, which has the theme Build a Better World, begin on Tuesday, May 30. Children are encouraged to track their reading throughout the summer and to turn in reading logs to collect prizes. Each reading log submitted equals an entry in the prize basket drawing of their choice.

Summer Reading isn’t just for children, however. Adults are encouraged to sign up as well.

“Reading and learning is something that continues throughout life,” said Library Manager Lindsey Travis. “Our adult program encourages adults to continue reading and to read with kids.”

Like the children’s programs, each reading log that adults turn in will equal an entry into one of the library’s prize baskets.

Patrons can sign up for Summer Reading at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River, at Rock Springs Library, or a White Mountain Library starting May 30. Reading logs can be turned in at any of the libraries, and patrons can enter into any of the prize basket drawings, regardless of which building has the basket.