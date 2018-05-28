Summer Reading Program Starts May 29 at All Sweetwater County Libraries

Libraries Rock! That’s the theme for the Sweetwater County Library System’s summer reading program this year. Signups for the program begin on Tuesday, May 29.

The library hosts a Summer Reading Program each summer in order to encourage children to read throughout the summer when they are not in school. For the program, children log their reading throughout the summer and turn in reading logs to collect prizes. Each reading log turned in equals an entry in the prize basket drawing of their choice. Advertisement

Summer Reading isn’t just for children, however. Adults are encouraged to sign up as well. Like the children’s programs, each reading log that adults turn in will equal an entry into one of the library’s prize baskets.

Patrons can sign up for Summer Reading at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River, Rock Springs Library, or White Mountain Library starting May 29. Reading logs can be turned in at any of the libraries.

Advertisement

Along with reading throughout the summer, children and families are encouraged to attend the many programs held in the libraries. From weekly kids’ events to story times, teen programs and concerts, the library has events for people of all ages. A full listing of summer programs can be found on the library’s website at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com.

The Summer Reading Program is sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System and the Sweetwater County Library Foundation. For more information on library programs and services, drop by any Sweetwater County Library System location, visit the libraries online at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com, or follow the libraries on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.