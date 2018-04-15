Sunday, April 15th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Light south wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 am and 3 am, then a chance of snow showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a south southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.