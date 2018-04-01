Sunday, April 1st Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 9 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of rain showers after noon, mixing with snow after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 33 to 38 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Very windy, with a west northwest wind 29 to 39 mph decreasing to 17 to 27 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.