Sunday, April 22nd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 8 mph. Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.