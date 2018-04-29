Sunday, April 29th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.
Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Thursday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
