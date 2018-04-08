Sunday, April 8th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A slight chance of rain showers after noon, mixing with snow after 5 pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9 pm and 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy.