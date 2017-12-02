Sunday Evening Winter Storm Watch For East Sweetwater County

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Sweetwater County from Sunday evening to Monday morning. This includes the Wamsutter area.

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible along with a period of strong wind. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant reductions in visibility are possible as west to northwest winds potentially gust 30 to 40 mph. Travel along Interstate 80 will likely be hampered by snow and strong wind at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

FOR: East Sweetwater County