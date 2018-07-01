Sunday, July 1st Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday –Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.