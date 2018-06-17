Sunday, June 17th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Scattered showers and thun derstorms before 8 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 am and 4 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.