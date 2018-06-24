Sunday, June 24th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.