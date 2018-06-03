Sunday, June 3rd Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 82.
