Sunday, June 3rd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.