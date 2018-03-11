Sunday, March 11th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 3 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.