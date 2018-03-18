Sunday, March 18th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 3 pm, then a chance of rain after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow between midnight and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.