Sunday, March 25th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night – Rain showers likely before 8 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 8 pm and 9 pm, then snow likely after 9 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday –A chance of snow showers before 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 3 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.