Sunday, May 13th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 62. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday –A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.