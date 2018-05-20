Sunday, May 20th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1 am, then isolated showers between 1 am and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.