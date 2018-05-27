Sunday, May 27th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A slight chance of showers between 8 am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.