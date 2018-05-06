Sunday, May 6th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 10 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.