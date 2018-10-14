Sunday, October 14th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 29. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 52. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 32.