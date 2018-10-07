Sunday, October 7th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Rain before 9 am, then rain and snow between 9 am and 11 am, then rain after 11 am. High near 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Rain likely before 8 pm, then rain and snow likely between 8 pm and 1 am, then snow likely after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Columbus Day Monday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9 am and 10 am, then a chance of rain showers after 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1 am, then a chance of snow showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 am and 10 am, then a chance of rain showers after 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.