Sunday, September 16th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Widespread smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Widespread smoke before 7 am. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.