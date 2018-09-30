Sunday, September 30th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night –
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
