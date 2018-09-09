Sunday, September 9th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 13 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
