Sunday, September 9th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.