‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ Visible Wednesday Morning

People in Wyoming will have prime viewing of a rare lunar event as we experience a total lunar eclipse, supermoon, and blue moon all at the same time, weather permitting.

In the morning hours on Wednesday, Wyoming will experience what’s being called a “Super Blue Blood Moon.”

In Sweetwater County, the lunar eclipse will begin at 4:48 a.m. The full eclipse will begin at 5:51 a.m. and end at 7:07 a.m. The moon will set at 7:34 a.m. with the entire event from the beginning of eclipse to moonset lasting just under three hours and 43 minutes. The eclipse totality will last for one hour and 16 minutes.

Despite this moon being a “blue moon,” or the second full moon in a month, the moon will have a red tint. While the moon is in the Earth’s shadow, it will take on more of a red color, known as a “blood moon.”

This is also the third in a series of “supermoons.” The supermoon occurs when the moon is closer to earth in its orbit and about 14 percent brighter than we typically see.

The National Weather Service Riverton Office forecast estimates that Sweetwater County will have between 59 and 58 percent sky cover during the full eclipse.