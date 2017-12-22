Superintendent Balow Appointed Treasurer of Education Commission of the States

CHEYENNE – State Superintendent Jillian Balow has been appointed Treasurer of Education Commission of the States, a nonprofit organization that serves as a partner to state policymakers across the 50 states, District of Columbia and territories.

Superintendent Balow is the first person from Wyoming to serve on the Executive Committee of Education Commission of the States (ECS) since Governor Jim Geringer chaired the commission from 1999-2000.

“Superintendent Balow has served as an active and valuable Steering Committee member for Education Commission of the States and I am honored to have her join our Executive Committee as Treasurer,” said Jeremy Anderson, president of ECS. “We look forward to her leadership on the Committee and her contributions to our ongoing support for education leaders across the nation.”

The Committee is chaired by Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. As a Committee member, Superintendent Balow will work in concert with Chairman Bryant, the Vice Chair, and other Executive Committee members. Together, they will provide strategic direction and oversight for the management, operations, and financial policies of ECS. As Treasurer, she also serves as Chair of the Finance Committee and works with the Executive Committee to review and approve ECS’ budget, makes strategic recommendations regarding investments, reviews annual audited financial statements, and approves the selection of auditors.

ECS compiles research on education policies from early learning through postsecondary and workforce, and regularly issues relevant and timely reports providing education leaders with concise, factual overviews on these topics. The organization’s policy experts provide unbiased and non-partisan advice on policy plans, consult on proposed legislation, and testify as third-party experts at legislative hearings and interim committees.

ECS believes that the most effective policy occurs when all state education leaders are involved, and actively convenes state leaders to interact, collaborate and learn from each other.

“I am proud of the work being done across the U.S. by ECS, and I am look forward to my time as Treasurer,” Superintendent Balow said. “I remain committed to advocating for education and all children, and believe having Wyoming and other rural states in key leadership positions is essential. I am honored to serve both the people who develop and implement education policy, and the students who directly benefit from effective policy change.”