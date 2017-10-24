Superintendent Balow Recognized With National Award

CHEYENNE – State Superintendent Jillian Balow was honored by the State Education Technology Directors Association (SETDA) on Monday as the recipient of the SETDA State Policy Maker of the Year Award during their 2017 Leadership Summit: Leveraging Technology to Personalize Student Learning.

“Whether we are talking about education, jobs, or Wyoming’s economy-leadership, technology, innovation, and learning are at the heart of the conversation,” said Superintendent Balow. “What we expect students to know today impacts their future opportunities and the strength of our state.”

Superintendent Balow was recognized for chairing the Distance Education Task Force in 2015 which led to the passage of the Virtual Education Act in 2017 and established a K-20 common statewide learning management system which coordinates online course offerings for K-12 and post-secondary. Under Superintendent Balow’s leadership, Wyoming has signed the Future Ready pledge, celebrated its first ever Computer Science Education Week, worked on a Classroom Connectivity Initiative, established a K-20 statewide digital learning conference, and worked with the Legislature on increasing access to computer science.

Founded in 2001, SETDA is the principal non-profit membership association representing U.S. state and territorial educational technology leaders. Their mission is to build and increase the capacity of state and national leaders to improve education through technology policy and practice.