Superior To Host Public Hearing On Proposed Barking Dog Ordinance Amendment

The town of Superior is hosting a public hearing for proposed amendments to the town’s Barking Dog Ordinance.
A public hearing will take place on July 27th at 7 p.m. during the town’s regularly scheduled meeting at Town Hall, located at 3 N. Main Street in Superior.
The proposed amendment would allow for the chief of police and/or a municipal judge to have a noisy animal destroyed or relocated if that is the only option to prevent the animal from making excessive noise.
The ordinance would also allow a fine of up to $750 for anyone with an excessively noisy animal. Each day there is a violation of the code would constitute a separate offense.
Under the current ordinance, the owner of a dog who makes excessive noise could be fined up to $250 for a first offense and up to $750 for a subsequent offense after receiving notice from an animal control officer or other peace officer.
The Mayor for the Town of Superior, Rhonda Roe Miller, has released a statement on the proposed amendment. Miller said she intends to vote no on the proposed ordinance. Instead, Miller said she will support an ordinance that fines pet owners who allow their dogs to bark all day. Below is the statement sent to Wyo4News by Miller:
I would like to comment on a concern over an ordinance to pass on the third reading on July 27 in Superior regarding “barking dogs”.
First of all, I own 4 dogs. It is my responsibility as a pet owner to provide the needs of my dogs that will ensure that they are healthy and happy. My dogs do not live outside and my Doberman and Chihuahua have bark collars on to remind them outside that our neighbors did not choose to have dogs or listen to them barking. My Pitt doesn’t bark and neither does my pug. I wish more people would choose to be responsible pet owners and it would certainly lighten the load for us that actively work with pet rescue.
On that note, I will vote no on this ordinance to pass but I am 1 vote and I will support a separate ordinance that will fine owners who do nothing but let their dogs bark all day. Dogs are Great. Responsible pet owners are even BETTER.
Sincerely,
Rhonda Roe Miller, Mayor of Superior
Below is the ordinance that is currently on the books in Superior:
5-3B-5: BARKING, WHINING OR HOWLING:
The owner of a dog who allows the dog to bark, whine, or howl in an excessive, continuous, or untimely fashion, after receiving written notice of the dog’s actions from an animal control officer or other peace officer, shall be subject to a fine as specified in section 5-3B-17 of this article. (Ord.996, 12-9-1993)
5-3B-17: PENALTIES:
- Dog Barking, Whining, Or Howling:
First offense Not more than $25.00
Subsequent offenses Not more than $750.00
Below is the proposed amendment to the ordinance:
The Town Council for Superior meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of every month at town hall.
My name is Thayne Peterson, and I am the attorney for the Town of Superior. I have been asked by Mayor Roe Miller to address this issue as the Town feels the situation and intent of the Ordinance has been unduly mischaracterized.
The primary reason the Ordinance is before the Superior Town Council now is that the current Ordinance required an animal control officer or Town Marshall for enforcement. As Superior does not currently have someone filling these roles, the Ordinance needed changed to make it enforceable.
The nuisance animal destruction portion of the Ordinance is not significantly different than those of other (but not all) Wyoming communities. For example, Rock Springs Ordinance 3-526 (a)(3) and 3-529 allow the Rock Springs Judge to order the removal or destruction of a barking dog is such disposition is the only manner to prevent the dog from being a nuisance. Similarly, other Wyoming Towns have similar provisions. Indeed, the Superior Ordinance is closely modelled on Ordinances of other Wyoming Towns.
I have acted as a Wyoming Municipal attorney for more than a decade in Towns with this provision, and have never been close to destroy a dog for barking, though I have had a judge require a dog to be removed from a town after multiple violations over a long period of time. The only Time I have seen a dog ordered destroyed is when the dog has become uncontrollably vicious and have presented an immediate danger.
It remains to be seen if the Superior Ordinance may pass or be amended after public content. The Town just wanted it to be known that the possibility of destroying a dog due to being an unrepentant nuisance is not a likely occurrence in the Town of Superior.