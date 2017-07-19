Superior To Host Public Hearing On Proposed Barking Dog Ordinance Amendment

The town of Superior is hosting a public hearing for proposed amendments to the town’s Barking Dog Ordinance.

A public hearing will take place on July 27th at 7 p.m. during the town’s regularly scheduled meeting at Town Hall, located at 3 N. Main Street in Superior.

The proposed amendment would allow for the chief of police and/or a municipal judge to have a noisy animal destroyed or relocated if that is the only option to prevent the animal from making excessive noise.

The ordinance would also allow a fine of up to $750 for anyone with an excessively noisy animal. Each day there is a violation of the code would constitute a separate offense.

Under the current ordinance, the owner of a dog who makes excessive noise could be fined up to $250 for a first offense and up to $750 for a subsequent offense after receiving notice from an animal control officer or other peace officer.

The Mayor for the Town of Superior, Rhonda Roe Miller, has released a statement on the proposed amendment. Miller said she intends to vote no on the proposed ordinance. Instead, Miller said she will support an ordinance that fines pet owners who allow their dogs to bark all day. Below is the statement sent to Wyo4News by Miller:

I would like to comment on a concern over an ordinance to pass on the third reading on July 27 in Superior regarding “barking dogs”. First of all, I own 4 dogs. It is my responsibility as a pet owner to provide the needs of my dogs that will ensure that they are healthy and happy. My dogs do not live outside and my Doberman and Chihuahua have bark collars on to remind them outside that our neighbors did not choose to have dogs or listen to them barking. My Pitt doesn’t bark and neither does my pug. I wish more people would choose to be responsible pet owners and it would certainly lighten the load for us that actively work with pet rescue. On that note, I will vote no on this ordinance to pass but I am 1 vote and I will support a separate ordinance that will fine owners who do nothing but let their dogs bark all day. Dogs are Great. Responsible pet owners are even BETTER. Sincerely, Rhonda Roe Miller, Mayor of Superior

Below is the ordinance that is currently on the books in Superior:

5-3B-5: BARKING, WHINING OR HOWLING: The owner of a dog who allows the dog to bark, whine, or howl in an excessive, continuous, or untimely fashion, after receiving written notice of the dog’s actions from an animal control officer or other peace officer, shall be subject to a fine as specified in section 5-3B-17 of this article. (Ord.996, 12-9-1993)

5-3B-17: PENALTIES: Dog Barking, Whining, Or Howling: First offense Not more than $25.00 Subsequent offenses Not more than $750.00 Below is the proposed amendment to the ordinance:

The Town Council for Superior meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of every month at town hall.