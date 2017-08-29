Superior Passes Amended Barking Dog Ordinance

The Town Council for Superior has passed a new barking dog ordinance after amending it to exclude the possibility of destroying an animal.

The amended ordinance was unanimously approved by the council during the regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.

A previous version of the ordinance included the possibility of a noisy animal being destroyed or relocated if that was the only option to prevent the animal from making excessive noise. The amended ordinance does not include the option to destroy an animal but still allows the chief of police and/or a municipal judge to have a noisy animal relocated.

The ordinance also allows a fine of up to $750 for anyone with an excessively noisy animal.

The full ordinance can be viewed below.