Superior To Hold Municipal Election May 8

April 25, 2018

The town of Superior will hold its municipal election May 8, 2018.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Superior Administration Building Meeting Room.

Positions up for election include:

  • Mayor (four-year term)
  • Councilmember (two-year term)
  • Councilmember (four-year term)
  • Councilmember (four-year term)

Canidates are as follows:

  • Mayor: Corey Keifer, Dominic Wolf, Myron Wolf
  • Councilmember (two-year term): Rick Niemiec
  • Councilmember, two positions (four-year terms): Sara Swanson, Jim Pasborg, Amber George, Theressa Wolf

