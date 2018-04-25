Superior To Hold Municipal Election May 8

The town of Superior will hold its municipal election May 8, 2018.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Superior Administration Building Meeting Room.

Positions up for election include:

Mayor (four-year term)

Councilmember (two-year term)

Councilmember (four-year term)

Councilmember (four-year term)

Canidates are as follows:

Mayor: Corey Keifer, Dominic Wolf, Myron Wolf

Rick Niemiec

Councilmember, two positions (four-year terms): Sara Swanson, Jim Pasborg, Amber George, Theressa Wolf

