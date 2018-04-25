The town of Superior will hold its municipal election May 8, 2018.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Superior Administration Building Meeting Room.
Positions up for election include:
- Mayor (four-year term)
- Councilmember (two-year term)
- Councilmember (four-year term)
- Councilmember (four-year term)
Canidates are as follows:
- Mayor: Corey Keifer, Dominic Wolf, Myron Wolf
- Councilmember (two-year term): Rick Niemiec
- Councilmember, two positions (four-year terms): Sara Swanson, Jim Pasborg, Amber George, Theressa Wolf
Be the first to comment on "Superior To Hold Municipal Election May 8"