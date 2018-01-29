Support Sought For Summer Food Service Program

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking local sponsors to participate in the Summer Food Service Program for the summer of 2018. This federally-funded U.S. Department of Agriculture program provides access to nutritious meals and snacks for children up to the age of 18 during summer months, when access to other school meal programs is not available.

The WDE invites any interested sponsors including churches and other private nonprofit organizations; public and private nonprofit schools; local, municipal, county, tribal, and state government entities; public and private nonprofit camps; and public and private nonprofit universities or colleges to be involved in the effort to help children become more successful in school through good nutrition. Sponsors are reimbursed a set amount for each meal served.

These summer sites must meet specific federal criteria regarding the income eligibility of either children living in the area, or enrolled in the program at the chosen site. The WDE can help with obtaining information for possible sites in communities.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the program should contact Amanda Anderson, Nutrition Programs Consultant, at 307-777-7168 for details regarding qualifications as a sponsor.