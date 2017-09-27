Supreme Court Affirms Jacob Triplett Conviction and Sentence

The Wyoming Supreme Court today issued an opinion affirming the conviction and sentence of a Rock Springs man convicted of killing his four-month-old daughter and abusing other children in the home.

In October of 2016, Jacob Anthony Triplett was sentenced to serve 88 to 116 years imprisonment after pleading No Contest to six felony counts. The charges included one count of Murder in the Second Degree, three counts of Aggravated Child Abuse, and two counts of Child Abuse.

Triplett filed a Notice of Appeal in January of 2017, and the Wyoming Supreme Court has heard and considered the arguments.

Today, the Supreme Court upheld the Third Judicial District Court’s judgement and sentence.

Triplett was charged and pleaded no contest in the death of his four-month-old daughter, Susan Triplett, who died in September of 2014. Malnourishment and dehydration were contributing factors in Susan’s death, and markings on her body indicated abuse.

Susan’s twin sister was also found to be malnourished and dehydrated with signs of abuse.

Two other children in the home, a 4-year-old boy and boy just under two years old, were also found to be malnourished with signs of abuse.

Triplett’s wife, Amanda Triplett, was also charged in the case. She pleaded no contest to Murder in the Second Degree, Aggravated Child Abuse, and two counts of Child Abuse. She was sentenced to serve 30 to 50 years imprisonment. Amanda Triplett did not appeal her conviction.