Survey Results To Guide Decision-Making On Professional Development for Teachers

Parents, teachers, administrators, we want your opinions! As a reminder, Federal Title II-A Funds are available for all Wyoming educators that provide opportunities for professional development. This includes “teaching the teacher” activities that would help a child grow in a certain subject.

Wyoming received $9,666,572 in Title II funds in 2017, of which the majority was sub-granted to local school districts.

The law permits a percentage of the grant to be set aside for state-level activities, and the WDE needs your help to assess how these funds will be used.

We are asking again for your help – please take a few minutes and fill out a survey. Deadline is February 28.

This survey is a list of Title II allowable uses of funds from the ESEA law, and your participation in this survey will help guide decision-making about which activities the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) may choose to coordinate and deliver. If you don’t see an activity for which you see a need listed, please enter it in the comments at the end; if you’re not sure if it’s an allowable use of funds, contact Mark Bowers, WDE Title II Director, at mark.bowers@wyo.gov or (307) 777-8739.

Click here to take the survey.