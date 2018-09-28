Survey Shows Strong Student Satisfaction At UW

More than ninety percent of University of Wyoming students are pleased with their UW education, according to the latest UW Student Satisfaction Survey (UWSSS).

In addition, compared with other schools across the country, UW students express higher than average satisfaction with opportunities for intellectual growth, faculty qualifications, campus safety and the belief that their tuition payments are a worthwhile investment.

The last survey was taken in 2016 and UW student satisfaction has improved significantly in availability of tutoring services, library resources and services, the performance of the admissions and registrar’s offices, the approachability of UW administrators and the university’s commitment to racial harmony.

The UWSSS consists of two national surveys: the Noel-Levitz Student Satisfaction Inventory and the American Collegiate Testing Inc. survey. The 2018 UW student survey provided a representative sample of UW students, yielding 2,437 responses.

“The survey results show that the vast majority of our students are happy with their educational experience — that the University of Wyoming is an extremely desirable place to pursue and receive a college degree,” President Laurie Nichols says. “At the same time, there are some areas where students are less satisfied, and we will be working to address those concerns.”

Full survey results may be found here.