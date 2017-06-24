Suspect Arrested for Delivery & Possession of Marijuana

(Press release from the Rock Springs Police Department)

According to Chief Dwane Pacheco the Street Crimes Unit of the Rock Springs Police Department executed a search warrant resulting in the arrest of Shelby Trombley for multiple narcotics related offenses.

Over the last couple of days Detectives of the Street Crimes Unit were able to develop information that Shelby Trombley was selling marijuana from her residence located at 516 Independence Circle in Rock Springs, WY. Detectives were able to confirm the information and applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence. The search warrant was executed on June 24, 2017 and recovered marijuana, marijuana edibles, marijuana dab, paraphernalia, and other evidence indicating Trombley was selling marijuana from her residence.

Trombley was arrested and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center where she was booked for two felonies, Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Marijuana. Trombley was also booked for misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana.

The Rock Springs Police Department would like to remind everyone that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. If anyone has information regarding illegal drug activity occurring in their neighborhood they are encouraged to call the Street Crimes Unit which can be reached at 307-352-1588. Callers can remain anonymous.