Suspect In Custody Following High-Speed Pursuit

Authorities say a high-speed pursuit on I-80 today occurred after a K9 gave a positive alert for possible illegal substances in the vehicle during a traffic stop.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper pulled the vehicle over for a routine traffic stop near Walcott Junction, around milepost 224, when the Trooper suspected controlled substances may be in the vehicle. A K9 unit was dispatched, and the K9 gave Troopers a positive alert for illegal substances. When the Trooper asked occupants to get out of the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled westbound reaching speeds up to 120 mph.

The vehicle came to stop around milepost 133 near the parking area, possibly due to running out of gas.

No injuries were reported, and the driver is in custody.

There was an additional female passenger of no relation to the driver. Two small children were also in the vehicle during the pursuit.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was involved in the pursuit with assistance from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, Green River Police Department, and Rock Springs Police Department.

We will update this story with additional information as it is made available.



