Suspect Forces Entry Into Rock Springs Home; Arrested

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – October 6, 2017) A suspect was arrested late Thursday night when he broke out an occupied home’s front window in Rock Springs and made a forced entry.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said t­­he charges against Eric Woodbeck, 37, include criminal entry, four counts of domestic violence, and DUI.

At about 10:00 PM on Thursday night, a woman called the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center and reported that she was hiding inside her home on Springs Drive; that a stranger had broken out the front window and was now inside. County deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded to the report and entered the residence, where they encountered and arrested Woodbeck, whom they found in the kitchen. The caller was unharmed.

At the scene, deputies also encountered a man identified as Tim Lowseth, Woodbeck’s cousin, and determined that the two live together on Purple Sage Road west of Rock Springs. Lowseth said Woodbeck punched and headbutted him in the cab of Woodbeck’s pickup, which Woodbeck was driving along Springs Drive, and struck Lowseth with a whiskey bottle. Lowseth told deputies he’d escaped the pickup and hid until law enforcement vehicles arrived.

Woodbeck was taken first to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, where bleeding wounds to his left forearm and right leg were treated, after which he was booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. As of press time, he remains in custody.